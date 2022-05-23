SVB Leerink Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note issued on Thursday, May 19th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $5.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.18. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s FY2022 earnings at $22.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.88 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $24.26 EPS.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.21 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.00.

NYSE:TMO opened at $555.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $565.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $589.70. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $438.72 and a 52 week high of $672.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total transaction of $1,226,725.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,139,977.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,381 shares of company stock worth $6,791,597 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $2,784,029,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,672,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,333 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $552,948,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,043,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $696,497,000 after purchasing an additional 620,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $311,726,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

