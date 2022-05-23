SVB Leerink Increases Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Price Target to $44.00

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $38.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 193.14% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

KDNY stock opened at $15.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $828.21 million, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.60. Chinook Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $19.85.

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 180.48% and a negative return on equity of 23.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $76,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,897 shares in the company, valued at $90,577.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDNY. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 61,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 37.6% in the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 64,179 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 688,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,549,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

