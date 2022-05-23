SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HZNP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

Shares of HZNP opened at $90.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52-week low of $82.51 and a 52-week high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $885.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.39 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 22.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 158.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 42,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $4,621,830.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,402.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total value of $2,523,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 554,311 shares of company stock valued at $59,776,885 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at $744,453,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth about $250,526,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3,782.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,656,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,010 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth about $149,271,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,492.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,406,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,180 shares during the period. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

