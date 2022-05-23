SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage on Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Analysts at SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.92.

NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $6.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.01. Radius Health has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

Radius Health ( NASDAQ:RDUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.19). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Radius Health will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 477,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $2,661,479.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,733,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,645,806.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDUS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Radius Health during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 319.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Radius Health in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

