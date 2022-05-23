SVB Leerink Weighs in on Keros Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Keros Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.13) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.20). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Keros Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.72) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.52) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.58) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($6.34) EPS.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.15). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KROS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

KROS opened at $36.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.17 million, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.11. Keros Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $68.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KROS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 7,907.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 22,693 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 131.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 29,439 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 548.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $972,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $495,000. 74.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Christopher Rovaldi sold 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $112,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $222,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,590,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,928 shares of company stock worth $1,285,528. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

