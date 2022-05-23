S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) CEO Mark Wong Acquires 7,634 Shares

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) CEO Mark Wong bought 7,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $10,076.88. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,552.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

S&W Seed stock opened at $1.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.24. S&W Seed has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $23.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 33.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of S&W Seed by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of S&W Seed by 8.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of S&W Seed by 8.8% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 369,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&W Seed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

S&W Seed Company Profile (Get Rating)

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.