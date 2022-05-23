Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $190.00.
SWDBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 204 to SEK 200 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 175 to SEK 174 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. AlphaValue upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.
Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) stock opened at $14.96 on Monday. Swedbank AB has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $23.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average is $18.12.
Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.
