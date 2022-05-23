Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWCH. TheStreet downgraded shares of Switch from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen downgraded shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Switch to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen lowered shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of Switch stock opened at $33.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.87. Switch has a 1 year low of $18.39 and a 1 year high of $33.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 831.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Switch will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Switch’s payout ratio is 525.13%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $1,338,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,118,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,341,563.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Switch by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,724,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,516,000 after purchasing an additional 47,890 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Switch by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,800,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,046,000 after purchasing an additional 96,704 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Switch by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,290,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,507,000 after purchasing an additional 432,733 shares during the period. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Switch during the 4th quarter worth about $165,682,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Switch by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,381,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

