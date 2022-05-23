Synlogic’s (SYBX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 451.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SYBX. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Synlogic from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Synlogic from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.

Shares of SYBX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,185. Synlogic has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $4.54. The stock has a market cap of $89.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average is $2.11.

Synlogic ( NASDAQ:SYBX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 3,067.42% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synlogic will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Synlogic in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,333,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Synlogic by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,590,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 74,239 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Synlogic by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 64,135 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,057,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Synlogic by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 550,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618 and SYNB1934 that are orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidates, which are in Phase II clinical trials to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat homocystinuria; and SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria.

