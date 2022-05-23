Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CRO Sells $16,064,538.72 in Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total transaction of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,884,181.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Synopsys stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $306.61. The stock had a trading volume of 22,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,839. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $302.07 and a 200 day moving average of $319.84. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.00 and a twelve month high of $377.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.12, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.21.
Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.45.
Synopsys Company Profile (Get Rating)
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Synopsys (SNPS)
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
- Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
- The Institutions Go Long Saia, Inc In Q2
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.