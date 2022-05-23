Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CRO Sells $16,064,538.72 in Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total transaction of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,884,181.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $306.61. The stock had a trading volume of 22,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,839. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $302.07 and a 200 day moving average of $319.84. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.00 and a twelve month high of $377.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.12, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 295,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,821,000 after purchasing an additional 103,979 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 912.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,160 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 44,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,238,000 after acquiring an additional 15,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.45.

Synopsys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.