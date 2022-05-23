System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST) Major Shareholder Sells $171,995.60 in Stock

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 16,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $171,995.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,450,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,793,947.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cannae Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get System1 alerts:

On Thursday, May 19th, Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 22,079 shares of System1 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $243,089.79.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of System1 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $552,000.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 84,637 shares of System1 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $1,082,507.23.

On Friday, April 29th, Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 350,000 shares of System1 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $4,508,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 150,000 shares of System1 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $2,073,000.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 50,929 shares of System1 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $714,024.58.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 563,264 shares of System1 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $7,880,063.36.

Shares of SST stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.19. 408,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,825,704. System1, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.30.

SST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of System1 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of System1 from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of System1 in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in System1 during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of System1 in the first quarter worth about $188,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of System1 in the first quarter worth approximately $841,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of System1 during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000.

About System1 (Get Rating)

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for System1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.