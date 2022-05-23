Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.20-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.75 billion-$3.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.01 billion.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.60-$0.70 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $180.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $187.57.

TTWO opened at $116.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $195.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.76.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.25. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $845.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,435,000 after buying an additional 118,028 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $513,164,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 501,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,207,000 after purchasing an additional 35,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 381,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,773,000 after purchasing an additional 41,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

