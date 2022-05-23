Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.71-$1.79 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE SKT traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.23, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.77. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.14.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $108.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.62 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 363.65%.

Several research firms have commented on SKT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In other news, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,671.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2,800.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 820,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,820,000 after purchasing an additional 792,229 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 12.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,252,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,480,000 after buying an additional 700,755 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,684,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,240,000 after acquiring an additional 396,562 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 63.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 806,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,859,000 after acquiring an additional 313,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 151.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 147,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 89,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

