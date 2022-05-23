Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.97 Million

Analysts forecast that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) will post sales of $5.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.13 million and the lowest is $5.80 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $23.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $24.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $23.75 million, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $24.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tango Therapeutics.
Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 million.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:TNGX opened at $5.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.92. Tango Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $18.84.
Tango Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.
