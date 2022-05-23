Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (TARO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter.
NYSE:TARO opened at $37.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 940.24 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.48. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $35.80 and a twelve month high of $76.00.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TARO shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.
About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (Get Rating)
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.
