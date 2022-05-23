Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (TARO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter.

NYSE:TARO opened at $37.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 940.24 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.48. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $35.80 and a twelve month high of $76.00.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TARO shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krensavage Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 565,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,483,000 after purchasing an additional 26,984 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 534,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,128,000 after purchasing an additional 17,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (Get Rating)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.