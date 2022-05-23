Taseko Mines (TGB) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN: TGB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/18/2022 – Taseko Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.70 to C$3.40.
- 5/6/2022 – Taseko Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.25.
- 5/6/2022 – Taseko Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.00.
- 5/6/2022 – Taseko Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$3.75 to C$3.25.
- 4/22/2022 – Taseko Mines was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “
- 4/19/2022 – Taseko Mines was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 4/13/2022 – Taseko Mines was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “
- 4/13/2022 – Taseko Mines had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$3.00.
- 4/8/2022 – Taseko Mines had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$3.25.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TGB opened at $1.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 2.21. Taseko Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $2.56.
Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $93.42 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
