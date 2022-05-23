TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $61.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.57% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TC Energy is a predominantly natural gas pipeline operator with operations spanning Canada, the United States and Mexico. A quality stock with industry leading wide moat assets, TC Energy has a secured portfolio of C$24 billion in growth projects. This should support the company’s stated dividend growth commitment of 3-5% annually in the future. TC Energy’s takeover of its TC PipeLines unit last year has helped it to improve corporate governance and lower cost of capital. However, continued timing and cost overrun issues over large construction projects, plus cancellation of Keystone XL, are major overhangs. Moreover, further share price appreciation will likely be tied to the progress on the debt reduction front, which sits at a massive C$37 billion. Therefore, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. CIBC upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.42.

TRP traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $57.78. 18,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,175. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. TC Energy has a 12 month low of $44.77 and a 12 month high of $59.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. TC Energy’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,910,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $333,887,000 after purchasing an additional 374,710 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,475,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,185,453,000 after purchasing an additional 22,507,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,904,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,307,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,016 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 1st quarter worth $614,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

