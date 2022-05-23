TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTI. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Societe Generale raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.57 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $7.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $10.70.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Company Profile (Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

