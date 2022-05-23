Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €3.09 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) received a €3.09 ($3.22) target price from stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.27% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.75) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays set a €3.20 ($3.33) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. HSBC set a €2.50 ($2.60) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €3.50 ($3.65) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.53 ($2.64) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of O2D stock opened at €2.78 ($2.89) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of €2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion and a PE ratio of 39.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52 week low of €2.20 ($2.29) and a 52 week high of €3.02 ($3.14).

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

