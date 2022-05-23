Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.40.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Telefónica Deutschland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland to €3.40 ($3.54) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at $3.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.82. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $3.10.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.