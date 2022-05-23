Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.31 billion and the highest is $1.33 billion. Telephone and Data Systems posted sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full year sales of $5.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.39 billion to $5.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Telephone and Data Systems.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 2.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telephone and Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,934 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 11,973 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,605 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 23,755 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 345.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 54,232 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 126,995 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $17.45 on Monday. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.90%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

