Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

TLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Telos from $30.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Telos from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Telos from $12.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Telos alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Telos by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,086,000 after purchasing an additional 234,762 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Telos during the 3rd quarter worth about $519,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telos during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telos by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,704,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,022 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Telos by 477.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TLS stock opened at $7.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $528.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 2.01. Telos has a one year low of $6.54 and a one year high of $36.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Telos had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Telos will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Telos (Get Rating)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.