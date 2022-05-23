Telsey Advisory Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ross Stores in a research report issued on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.28. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ROST. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.73.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $71.87 on Monday. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $69.75 and a 1 year high of $127.58. The stock has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.92 and its 200-day moving average is $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.62%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

