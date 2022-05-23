Telsey Advisory Group Comments on Bath & Body Works, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BBWI)

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bath & Body Works in a research report issued on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.91. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Bath & Body Works’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $95.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.15.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $38.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $36.50 and a 52-week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 83.19%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,531,646,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,815,000 after purchasing an additional 412,656 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $468,997,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $382,655,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,966,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,713,000 after purchasing an additional 91,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.