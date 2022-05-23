Telsey Advisory Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Children’s Place in a report released on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will earn $4.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.88. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Children’s Place’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.36 EPS.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.41). Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 79.55%. The firm had revenue of $362.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLCE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Shares of Children’s Place stock opened at $45.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $617.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.95 and its 200 day moving average is $67.75. Children’s Place has a twelve month low of $42.70 and a twelve month high of $113.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Children’s Place by 289.2% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Children’s Place during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Children’s Place by 1,517.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Children’s Place during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John E. Bachman bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.83 per share, with a total value of $122,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

