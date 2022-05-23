Telsey Advisory Group Weighs in on Deckers Outdoor Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Deckers Outdoor in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $4.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.29. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q3 2023 earnings at $9.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $315.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.45.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $255.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $266.54 and its 200 day moving average is $317.16. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $212.93 and a one year high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.81 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 25.0% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 720 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

