Telsey Advisory Group Weighs in on Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a research report issued on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $3.06 for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.00 EPS.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $219.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.74.

WSM opened at $108.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.67. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $104.94 and a 12-month high of $223.32.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 78,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at about $1,401,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.8% during the first quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $820,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,666. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 21.07%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

