TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.18-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.58 billion.

Shares of NYSE TIXT opened at $24.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 60.07, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. TELUS International has a 1-year low of $20.73 and a 1-year high of $39.91.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TIXT. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth $46,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. 39.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

