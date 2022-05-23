Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Receives $98.70 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.70.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Temenos from CHF 110 to CHF 100 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Temenos from CHF 87 to CHF 89 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Temenos from CHF 93 to CHF 84.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Temenos from CHF 111 to CHF 95 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Temenos from CHF 135 to CHF 125 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMSNY opened at $102.00 on Monday. Temenos has a 1 year low of $81.96 and a 1 year high of $170.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.13.

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

