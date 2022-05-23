Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.70.

TMSNY has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Temenos from CHF 87 to CHF 89 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Temenos from CHF 110 to CHF 100 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Temenos from CHF 111 to CHF 95 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Temenos from CHF 93 to CHF 84.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Temenos from CHF 135 to CHF 125 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMSNY opened at $102.00 on Monday. Temenos has a 52 week low of $81.96 and a 52 week high of $170.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.13.

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

