Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 327.14 ($4.03).
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Ten Entertainment Group from GBX 325 ($4.01) to GBX 350 ($4.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.
In other Ten Entertainment Group news, insider Antony Smith sold 32,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.14), for a total value of £82,025.85 ($101,116.68).
About Ten Entertainment Group (Get Rating)
Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 46 bowling sites with approximately 1,101 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides family entertainment space, soft plays, laser tag arenas, karaoke rooms, escape rooms, pool tables, and amusement machines.
