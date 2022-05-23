Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.44) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

TENX stock opened at $0.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85. Tenax Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.30.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) by 1,932,400.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 38,648 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tenax Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.