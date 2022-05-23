Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.26-$0.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TDC traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.80. 2,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,812. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Teradata has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.55.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.86 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradata will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradata from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Teradata from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.55.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $111,120.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,068.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 19,715 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $961,106.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,860,208 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the first quarter worth $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 5,917.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Teradata in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.