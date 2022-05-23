Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.26-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.55-$1.65 EPS.

TDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.55.

Shares of NYSE TDC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,812. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.55. Teradata has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $59.38.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Teradata had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Teradata will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 22,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $1,106,215.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 19,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $961,106.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,940 shares of company stock worth $2,860,208 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Teradata by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,443,000 after acquiring an additional 388,599 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teradata by 58.3% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 87,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 10,836 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Teradata by 1,172.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 25,457 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

