Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) Upgraded by Cheuvreux to “Hold”

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cheuvreux from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a 155.00 price target on the stock.

TGSNF opened at $15.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.99. Tgs Asa has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $15.76.

TGS ASA provides geoscience data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical multi-client data, including seismic data; and geophysical library, such as gravity, magnetic, seep, geothermal, controlled source electromagnetic, and multibeam data. It also provides geological services comprising digital well logs; and interpretation products and data integration solutions.

