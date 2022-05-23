The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the specialty retailer on Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

Cato has decreased its dividend by an average of 30.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Cato stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.39. 101,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,361. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.05. The company has a market cap of $267.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.86. Cato has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $19.89.

Cato ( NYSE:CATO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $206.72 million during the quarter. Cato had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 3.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cato by 31.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 41,895 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cato by 36.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cato in the third quarter worth about $273,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cato by 66.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 27,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Cato by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CATO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cato in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Cato from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

