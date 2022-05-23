The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $824.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) will report $824.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Cooper Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $854.66 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $811.10 million. Cooper Companies reported sales of $719.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will report full-year sales of $3.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cooper Companies.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COO. Citigroup upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $460.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.00.

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.04, for a total value of $294,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total transaction of $2,363,406.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,646 shares of company stock worth $8,195,614. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 66.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:COO opened at $341.21 on Monday. Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $309.43 and a 12-month high of $463.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $385.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $396.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

