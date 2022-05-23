The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $133.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $151.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.11% from the company’s current price.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Shares of AMAT opened at $107.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $101.33 and a 12-month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 210.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 19,121 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in Applied Materials by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 70,910 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $11,158,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 9,912 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

