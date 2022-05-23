The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target to $120.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $136.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 92.68% from the company’s previous close.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.91.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $62.28 on Monday. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $53.09 and a 12 month high of $183.38. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.59.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $132.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.26 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freshpet will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 8,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 186.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 168.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

