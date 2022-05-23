The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.63 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) will report $11.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.23 billion and the highest is $12.20 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group reported sales of $15.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full year sales of $47.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.17 billion to $49.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $50.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.46 billion to $53.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Goldman Sachs Group.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $18.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis.

GS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.31.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $306.80 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $293.90 and a one year high of $426.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $322.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.20. The company has a market capitalization of $105.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $2,372,831.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,977,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,048,689.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,038 shares of company stock valued at $7,373,493 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,059,482,000 after buying an additional 274,537 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $586,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,691,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.