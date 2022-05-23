The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Target Price to $95.00

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.17.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $83.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.65. Houlihan Lokey has a 1 year low of $72.53 and a 1 year high of $122.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.17.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $206,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,559,000 after buying an additional 30,698 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 104,036 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

