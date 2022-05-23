The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Equities researchers at Cowen began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HAIN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $24.77 on Monday. The Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.70.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $502.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.57 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $12,610,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 209,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $5,607,578.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,577.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 570,071 shares of company stock valued at $18,597,017. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 304.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,986,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 496.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,455,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,691 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,607,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,122,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,121,000 after purchasing an additional 897,216 shares during the period. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $24,514,000. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

