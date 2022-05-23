The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Research analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HAIN. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $24.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.70. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $48.88.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $502.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.57 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $12,610,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $378,938.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 570,071 shares of company stock valued at $18,597,017. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

