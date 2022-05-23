The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HIG. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.25.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.64. 173,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,106,649. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $59.86 and a 52-week high of $78.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $3,435,305.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,546,482.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,597 shares of company stock worth $8,980,210 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.