The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Insider Sells $22,725.73 in Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) insider Jessica Warren sold 7,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $22,725.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 613,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,785.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jessica Warren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, Jessica Warren sold 34,003 shares of Honest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $121,730.74.

Shares of HNST traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,532,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,813. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.20. The Honest Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $19.94. The company has a market cap of $290.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43.

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $68.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.93 million. Honest had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 27.61%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Honest by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Honest in the first quarter worth $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Honest by 2.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 416,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 8,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Honest by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,331,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after buying an additional 144,561 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in Honest by 89.0% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 42,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 19,855 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HNST. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Honest from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Honest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Honest from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Honest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

About Honest (Get Rating)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

