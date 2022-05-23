The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $214.67 Million

Equities research analysts expect The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) to post sales of $214.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Howard Hughes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $225.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $204.08 million. Howard Hughes posted sales of $212.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howard Hughes will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $897.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Howard Hughes.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.62. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 3.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS.

HHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Howard Hughes from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

NYSE HHC opened at $84.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.44. Howard Hughes has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $108.98.

Howard Hughes announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 15th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HHC. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.4% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 31,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 5.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 34,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 20,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Howard Hughes (HHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.