The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.68 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Kraft Heinz posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kraft Heinz.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KHC. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

In other news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,018,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at about $610,000. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 484,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,088,000 after buying an additional 12,986 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after buying an additional 6,537,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

KHC stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $38.37. The company had a trading volume of 10,145,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,567,071. Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.07 and its 200 day moving average is $38.04. The company has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

