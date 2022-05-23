The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-$0.72 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $450.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $455.97 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNTG shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on The Pennant Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Stephens dropped their target price on The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Pennant Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut The Pennant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Pennant Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.50.

PNTG stock opened at $17.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $503.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.75 and a beta of 2.42. The Pennant Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average of $18.35.

The Pennant Group ( NASDAQ:PNTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Pennant Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher R. Christensen purchased 21,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $356,449.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 572,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,450,144. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher R. Christensen acquired 2,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $44,022.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 581,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,588,694.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in The Pennant Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in The Pennant Group by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

