The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.57-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

RMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The RMR Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded The RMR Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The RMR Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.60.

NASDAQ RMR opened at $28.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.61. The RMR Group has a 12 month low of $26.82 and a 12 month high of $47.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.67.

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The RMR Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The RMR Group will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,341,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,827,000 after buying an additional 19,870 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,325,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 354,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,020,000 after purchasing an additional 14,005 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 245,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,642,000 after purchasing an additional 14,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

