The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.95 Per Share

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued on Friday, May 20th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the bank will earn $6.95 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.03.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.84.

NYSE TD opened at $71.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $86.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TD. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 32.8% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 18,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.8% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,102,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,054,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,177 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.702 per share. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.81%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.